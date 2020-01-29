Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 847 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,843 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,428,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.91 and its 200-day moving average is $351.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($4.26). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

