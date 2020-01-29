Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $26,401,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 213.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 205,367 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 969.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 105,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. ValuEngine lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $58.84. 524,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

