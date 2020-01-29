Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,697,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 14,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $320.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

