Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.63. 556,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

