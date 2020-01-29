XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Up 10.8% in January

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

XBIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $956.58 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.64.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1,037.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

