Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $32,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

