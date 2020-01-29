XcelToken Plus Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $2,370.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XcelToken Plus token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, XcelToken Plus has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Token Profile

XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,264,839,261 tokens. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XcelToken Plus is www.xceltrip.com.

XcelToken Plus Token Trading

XcelToken Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XcelToken Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XcelToken Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XcelToken Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

