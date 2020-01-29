XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, XGOX has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XGOX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. XGOX has a total market cap of $16,090.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046457 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00068925 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,410.05 or 1.00784295 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001409 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. XGOX’s official website is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official message board is gocoin.rocks/forum. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

