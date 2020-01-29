Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

