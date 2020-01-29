Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

XLNX has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Xilinx news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

