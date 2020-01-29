Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XLNX. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cascend Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.28.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.