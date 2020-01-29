Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 8.73% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

