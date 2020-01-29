XRP Hits Market Capitalization of $10.18 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. XRP has a total market cap of $10.18 billion and $1.89 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, Bitbank and Stellarport.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.03101972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019858 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,098,384 coins and its circulating supply is 43,685,558,183 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, C2CX, Exmo, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinone, Bitso, Ripple China, CoinBene, BitMarket, Bits Blockchain, OTCBTC, BitFlip, LakeBTC, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, B2BX, ZB.COM, Kuna, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, RippleFox, MBAex, CoinFalcon, Bitbank, Coinhub, Tripe Dice Exchange, FCoin, Binance, Braziliex, Exrates, OKEx, Coinbe, ABCC, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Coinrail, Huobi, BitBay, Bitinka, Cryptohub, Zebpay, Bitsane, BTC Markets, Upbit, WazirX, CEX.IO, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, Bittrex, Bithumb, Korbit, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Fatbtc, Stellarport, Bitfinex, Vebitcoin, BCEX, Altcoin Trader, Ovis, Poloniex, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Covesting, Independent Reserve, Bitstamp, Koinex, BtcTurk, Koineks, Indodax, Gatehub, Coinsuper, Bitlish, Coindeal and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

