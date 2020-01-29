YieldShares High Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:YYY)

YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSEARCA:YYY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 44,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,018. YieldShares High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82.

