Yocoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $968.00 (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $161,529.00 and approximately $968.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00643207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

