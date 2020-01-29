York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1802 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

York Water has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect York Water to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of York Water stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 22,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,587. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $631.89 million, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.22. York Water has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. York Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

