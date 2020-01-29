York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 228,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in York Water by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter worth $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 77.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YORW shares. ValuEngine downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

York Water stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. York Water has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $641.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.22.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

