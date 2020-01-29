Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. Yum China has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.