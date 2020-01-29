YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.52.

Several analysts recently commented on YY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of YY in a report on Saturday.

Shares of YY traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 454,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. YY has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $962.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. YY had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of YY by 3,542.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 220,557 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in YY by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in YY by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in YY by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.33% of the company’s stock.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

