Zacks: Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Given $4.78 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alithya Group’s rating score has declined by 6.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.78 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alithya Group an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on ALYA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1,468.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 205,560 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ALYA opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.41 million.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

