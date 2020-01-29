Zacks: Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $4.17 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Altus Midstream an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period.

Shares of ALTM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 334,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter.

