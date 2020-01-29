Zacks: Analysts Anticipate X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X Financial will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover X Financial.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.26 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:XYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,858. The company has a market cap of $239.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. X Financial has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in X Financial in the second quarter worth $1,386,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in X Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

