Zacks: Analysts Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Equities analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to announce sales of $10,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $30,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $970,000.00, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellus Health.

Get Bellus Health alerts:

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BLU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellus Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the third quarter valued at about $45,129,000.

BLU stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. Bellus Health has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.60.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellus Health (BLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellus Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellus Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.