Zacks: Analysts Set $8.00 Target Price for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LSI Industries an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.