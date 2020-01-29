Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.19) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,902,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $163,000.

Shares of NYSE KOD traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.90. 230,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,925. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

