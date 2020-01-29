Zacks: Brokerages Set $4.23 Price Target for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.23 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tenax Therapeutics an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.41. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

