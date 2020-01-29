Zacks: DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given $15.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DZSI. ValuEngine raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.06 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts predict that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

