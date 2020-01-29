Zacks: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 31.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 42.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,843. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.