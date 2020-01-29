Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 577,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZFGN opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Zafgen has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZFGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 200,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zafgen by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

