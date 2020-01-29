Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Update

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.40. Zai Lab has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $55.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.