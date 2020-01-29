Zano Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $23,562.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 11,993,088 coins and its circulating supply is 9,963,588 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

