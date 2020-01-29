Zap One Day Trading Volume Tops $26,442.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $642,155.00 and approximately $26,442.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded down 27% against the dollar. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.05617542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127430 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

