Zayo Group (ZAYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.17 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zayo Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZAYO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $34.74. 39,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. Zayo Group has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zayo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

In other news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $135,243.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,471.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,248. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

