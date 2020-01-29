Zcoin (XZC) Hits Market Cap of $68.69 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 35.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.34 or 0.00079049 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Huobi and Coinroom. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $68.69 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,273.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.01873207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.36 or 0.04085138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00639331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00129139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.72 or 0.00750799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009737 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027759 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00696422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,357,468 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Coinroom, Koinex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, TDAX, Binance, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit, QBTC and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.