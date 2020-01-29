ZCore Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $165,214.00 and $747.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,205,863 coins and its circulating supply is 6,205,869 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.