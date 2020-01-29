Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $6.20 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00671265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00123999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121116 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006645 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002956 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001064 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,980,000 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

