ZelCash (ZEL) Price Down 12% This Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.01249661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00048341 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029746 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00203776 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001849 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

