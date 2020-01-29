ZENZO (ZNZ) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. ZENZO has a total market cap of $226,406.00 and $305.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,450,493 coins and its circulating supply is 11,525,678 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.