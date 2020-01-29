Zero Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Zero has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $596,496.00 and approximately $668.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00678377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00124022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120656 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 103.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001066 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,018,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,963,143 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

