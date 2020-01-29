Zetacoin Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $218,991.00 and approximately $9,874.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,302.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.04112996 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00683497 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000448 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,998,171 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

