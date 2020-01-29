ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $117.00

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ZeusNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Bleutrade and Crex24. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $25,975.00 and $117.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006127 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005814 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000455 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com.

Buying and Selling ZeusNetwork

ZeusNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeusNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

