Zeusshield Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $395,470.00 and $5,351.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

