ZeuxCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.18 Million (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $50,336.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.34 or 0.05626748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025480 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128132 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016770 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZUC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.