Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $408,467.00 and approximately $5,123.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.03082226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00192962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

