Zipper (ZIP) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $262,795.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000673 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, FCoin, OKEx and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

