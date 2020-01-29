zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZO1. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 traded up €3.00 ($3.49) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €79.90 ($92.91). The company had a trading volume of 107,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €102.21. The stock has a market cap of $549.47 million and a PE ratio of -80.30. zooplus has a 1-year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 1-year high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.