zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €82.00 by Warburg Research

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of zooplus stock traded up €3.00 ($3.49) on Wednesday, reaching €79.90 ($92.91). 107,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is €81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €102.21. The firm has a market cap of $549.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.30. zooplus has a 1-year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 1-year high of €126.80 ($147.44).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

