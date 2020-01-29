ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ZovioInc . an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ZVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZovioInc . in a report on Saturday.

ZVO opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ZovioInc . by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the third quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the second quarter worth $143,000.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

