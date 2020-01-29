ZPER 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,924.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, Allbit and Liquid. During the last week, ZPER has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $696,590.00 and $3,924.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00300314 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011609 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid, Allbit, HitBTC, Bit-Z and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

