ZumCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $925,994.00 and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

